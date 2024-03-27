What to know about Miami Marlins opening day vs. Pittsburgh

MIAMI - Miami's boys of summer are back.

On Thursday, the Miami Marlins will open their 2024 season with a four-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at loanDepot park.

The last time these clubs met, the Marlins clinched an NL Wild Card berth in Pittsburgh.

The season will kick off without ace Sandy Alcantara who is recovering from Tommy John surgery he underwent last October.

Even without Alcantara, the young and athletic Marlins have a capable rotation led by talented left-hander Jesús Luzardo, the starter on Thursday, who went 10-10 with a 3.58 ERA and 208 strikeouts in 2023. The Pirates will start with Mitch Kelly, making it his second straight Opening Day start.

New president of baseball operations Peter Bendix didn't add many flashy pieces during the offseason but did sign former AL batting champion Tim Anderson (shortstop) to a one-year contract and catcher Christian Betancourt. Despite injuries to a trio of starting pitchers (Braxton Garrett, Edward Cabrera, Eury Pérez), their staff is deeper than last season, according to mlb.com.

For Thursday's opener, Miami will have at least three lefties and a switch-hitter in the lineup, according to mlb.com.

Luis Arraez, 2B (L)

Josh Bell, 1B (S)

Jake Burger, 3B (R)

Jazz Chisholm Jr., CF (L)

Tim Anderson, SS (R)

Bryan De La Cruz, LF

Jesús Sánchez, RF (L)

Avisaíl García, DH (R)

Nick Fortes, C (R)

The Marlins made the postseason last year for the first time in a full season since 2003 thanks to the steady guidance of NL Manager of the Year Skip Schumaker and the sweet swing of big league batting champ Luis Arráez (.354). Both are back to build on that success.

Tickets

If you're thinking of skipping out on the second half of your work day to go catch the game, great news: tickets are still available.

They range from $13 for upper, upper deck to $173 for clubhouse box seats.

Park policies

Fans are invited to meet at Domino Park at 1 p.m. on Thursday, where the Miami High School marching band, Billy The Marlin, the Marlins Rooster mascots and Marlins Mermaids will lead the group in a parade from Calle Ocho. Upon the parade's conclusion at the ballpark's West Plaza, parade participants and arriving fans will be greeted by a DJ playing music to keep the good times rolling.

"Marlins Baseball is going to be a different experience, and we want to open the fun in a special way that celebrates our community," said Marlins Chief Marketing Officer Tiago Pinto. "The first-ever parade to the ballpark is going to showcase the incredible passion and energy for baseball that we will bring to loanDepot park."

Ballpark gates and entrances will open at 2 p.m., and fans are encouraged to be in their seats at 3:30 p.m. for the start of pregame ceremonies. First pitch is 4:10 p.m.

The four garages at loanDepot park use a free flow system. Fans can prepay for their parking before heading to the ballpark or can pay once they arrive using the PayByPhone app. Parking is generally $15 or $20. It's $30 for Opening Day, according to mlb.com.

For those parking in the garages, their vehicle's license plate will be used as the credential for parking. Vehicles will not be validated at the entrance to parking facilities through payment collection or parking pass scan, according to loanDepot park.

When it comes to bags, only clear bags are permitted inside the park. Bags must be plastic, vinyl, or PVC and cannot exceed 16"x16"x8" in size. Exceptions will be made for small clutches no larger than 6"x8" and bags for medical or infant purposes.

Where to watch

For those not going to the ballpark, you can catch the game two ways. The game will be streamed on the subscription app MLB.TV. Locally you can watch it on TV if your provider carries Bally Sports Florida.

What's next

After Thursday's home opener, the Marlins will host a Burger and Beer Friday for the 7:10 p.m. game, and on Saturday it will be Beerfest, with the first pitch at 4:10 p.m. On Sunday, it's "4 for $44 day" — for just $44, you'll get four game tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas or waters, and four small popcorns.

After facing off against the Pirates, the mighty Fish will take on the Los Angeles Angels in a three-game stand. They will then hit the road for games against the St. Lous Cardinals and the New York Yankees. They return home to take on the Atlanta Braves on April 12 and the San Francisco Giants on April 15, which is also Jackie Robinson Day at loanDepot park.

You can check out their full schedule here.

