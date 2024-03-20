Marlins offer new all-you-can-eat seats at loanDepot park

MIAMI - Fans who want to watch Marlins games like true MVPs can now get all-you-can-eat seats at loanDepot park.

The Marlins said that starting at $52, the All-You-Can-Eat ticket includes premium seating on the Legends Level (Sections 201-204) plus unlimited access to "Fire Eats" and non-alcoholic drinks at the Caliente Grill Concession Stand (Section 202) through the end of the 7th inning.

What's there to eat? Selections feature a variety of ballpark favorites with a "fiery 305 twist," including hot dogs, chili dogs, nachos with cheese, chili nachos, cheeseburgers, popcorn, peanuts, cookies, sodas, and water. Alcoholic drinks are not included.

"We are so thrilled to introduce our new All-You-Can-Eat Seats, a one-of-a-kind experience at loanDepot park," said Tiago Pinto, Marlins Chief Marketing Officer. "Marlins Béisbol has something for everyone, and now has even more for those fans looking to feast all game long as they chant, dance, and cheer on the Marlins!"

The Marlins host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Opening Day, March 28 at 4:10 p.m.

Learn more at marlins.com/offers.