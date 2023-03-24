Miami Marlins announce return of retro jerseys for Friday home games in 2023-24 season
MIAMI - The Miami Marlins announced Friday they are bringing back their Florida Marlins teal-colored jerseys.
The team will wear their retro jerseys for Friday home games and will wear them Friday, March 31, against the New York Mets.
The Marlins made the announcement Friday on their social media, featuring players like Jazz Chisolm, Luis Arráez, the reigning National League Cy-Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara, and club manager Skip Schumaker sporting the vintage pinstripes.
The Marlins began to play in 1993, so the jerseys will be commemorating the franchise's 30-year anniversary in the major leagues.
