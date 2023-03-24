Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami Marlins announce return of retro jerseys for Friday home games in 2023-24 season

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - The Miami Marlins announced Friday they are bringing back their Florida Marlins teal-colored jerseys. 

The team will wear their retro jerseys for Friday home games and will wear them Friday, March 31, against the New York Mets. 

The Marlins made the announcement Friday on their social media, featuring players like Jazz Chisolm, Luis Arráez, the reigning National League Cy-Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara, and club manager Skip Schumaker sporting the vintage pinstripes. 

The Marlins began to play in 1993, so the jerseys will be commemorating the franchise's 30-year anniversary in the major leagues. 

Fans interested in purchasing tickets for Miami Marlins games can click here. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on March 24, 2023 / 4:18 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.