Miami man claims million dollar prize playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game
TALLAHASSEE - A Miami man won a million-dollar top prize playing the Florida Lottery's MYSTERY MULTIPLIER scratch-off game.
Herrera Alvarez, 37, chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.00.
Alvarez bought his winning ticket at Ruby Fuel on NW 7th Street in Miami. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The $10 game features more than $148.1 million in total cash prizes, including 10 top prizes of $1 million and 20 second-tier prizes of $100,000/
The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.31.
