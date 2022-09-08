South Floridians remember Britain's Queen Elizabeth II

MIAMI – To many, Queen Elizabeth II was the epitome of royalty, and Miami got a glimpse in 1991, when she came to visit.

Some still remember that day, and all she's done.

"I just feel that it's devastating news, that this has just happened, yes she had a good life, but she gave her live to us," Wendy Churchill said.

For Churchill, an ex-pat who helps run the British Marketplace in Davie, the queen was the picture of someone devoted to service.

We talked with her as she was watching the BBC break the news of the queen's passing.

She looks back now at the longest reigning monarch with fond memories.

"It was a woman to be proud of and I am very proud of that woman, and so is the rest of the nation," she told CBS4.

Queen Elizabeth II reigned for 70 years. She was a fixture in the British community as well as abroad.

"It's a sad day. It was sad to think about and now that it's actually happened it's even more sad," Tina Becker said.

It was in May of 1991 that the queen came to Miami.

Paul George, a historian at History Miami Museum recalls the visit.

"She was wonderfully gracious she came in an outfit that was red white and blue which was great.

Of course, they played where she went the British national anthem as well the American national anthem so it was one of those euphoric days," he said.

Part of the trip included a visit to Booker T. Washington High School (where students performed a play about Miami), a stop at Vizcaya and later a dinner on the Royal Yacht Brittania with then-sitting President Ronald Reagan and former President Gerald Ford.

"I think it was just an uplifting thing that this legendary head of state and here she is 30 plus years later living until today, had come to Miami," George added.

Her visit is now part of local and world history.

And it may be interesting to note, Florida was once a British colony, from 1763-1783.