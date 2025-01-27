Miami landlord accused of killing tenant over thermostat has previous legal troubles

MIAMI - A Miami landlord accused of fatally shooting his tenant remains in jail without bond as he awaits his arraignment.

Adam Louis Anson has pleaded not guilty to a second-degree murder charge in the death of Carlos Gonzalez.

The shooting occurred at 9421 Southwest 17th Terrace, according to authorities.

Arrest documents allege that Anson attempted to enter Gonzalez's efficiency unit to change the thermostat. When Gonzalez resisted, Anson reportedly forced his way inside, punched Gonzalez and dragged him into the backyard, where he shot him multiple times in the head.

Anson called 911 after the shooting, claiming he acted in self-defense.

According to a dispatcher, Anson stated Gonzalez tried to hit him before Anson pulled out his gun.

"The subject is the landlord. He's a white male wearing a black jacket," a dispatcher said during the call.

Court records show this is not Anson's first brush with the law.

Anson is currently facing 2023 charges of battery and resisting an officer without violence.

In that case, he is accused of kissing a woman and touching her inappropriately. Anson pleaded not guilty to those charges.

CBS News Miami reached out to Anson's public defender in the murder case, but the office declined to comment.

Anson's arraignment is scheduled for February 18.