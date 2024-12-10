Man charged in Miami Lakes gas station shooting, 1 man injured

MIAMI LAKES - A man accused of shooting at two men in the parking lot of a Miami Lakes gas station, injuring one, has been denied bond.

Danny Casavilla-Garcia, 47, made his first court appearance on Tuesday morning. He's facing two counts of attempted felony murder with a firearm.

The shooting happened early Monday morning in the parking area of a Shell station at NW 155 Street and NW 77 Court.

Danny Casavilla-Garcia Miami-Dade Corrections

According to the arrest report, an intoxicated Casavilla-Garcia was taking pictures of cars parked in the area with his cell phone when he was approached by two of the owners, identified as Cedeno Alvarado and Angulo Moreno.

Both men confronted Casavilla-Garcia about what he was doing and told him to stay away from their cars.

Casavilla-Garcia then began arguing with the men and, at one point, pulled a gun and started shooting at them, according to police.

Alvarado, who was standing next to his vehicle, was hit in the pelvis. Moreno, who was sitting in his car, was not hit, but a bullet did shatter his driver-side window. There was also damage to the rear passenger door and window.

Alvarado ran into the gas station and called the police while hiding in the building. Meanwhile, Moreno drove off and also called the police. He then circled back to try and find Alvarado.

Arriving officers found Alvarado in the store. A short time later Moreno drove up.

According to police, Casavilla-Garcia called 911 and told the emergency operator that he was behind another building in the same parking lot. He was quickly taken into custody.