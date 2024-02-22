Miami International Airport getting federal funds to help with infrastructure repairs, improvements

Miami International Airport is getting federal funding to help with repairs, improvements

MIAMI - Miami International Airport is getting a boost from the federal government with $27 million in additional funding. This will help with some of the infrastructure issues the airport has been dealing with for months.

The Skytrain in MIA's longest concourse, Concourse D, has been out of service since September. Signs block access to elevators, people movers, and escalators that are out of service throughout the airport.

For disabled people, It's a nightmare.

"It took an hour to get a wheelchair," one traveler said.

Repairs of the Skytrain are already underway.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava posted on Instagram that the Skytrain will be an operational by the end of March.

"The Skytrain and the escalators and escalators are fully funded for their modernization, and we're working hard as we've announced before, and we're already at industry levels in terms of elevators and escalators out of service, but we have a contract with the company that is working around the clock to make sure that we can get there faster," Levine Cava said.

The SkyTrain repair is already being funded by a $7 billion Miami-Dade County plan which includes a new hotel at the airport. Of the $27 million in federal funds, $12 million will go toward repairing the people mover in Concourse E.

"So for anyone who knows that system, you know, this is critically important. It ensures that the mover is safe, secure, and future ready," Levine Cava said, "This will be completed late this year. So we're not talking far into the future. We're talking right now."

The other 15 million will be for modernizing the central terminal. That will be expected in early 2027.

