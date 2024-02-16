New hotel at Miami International Airport to open year 2027

MIAMI -- If you have ever been stranded at the Miami International Airport, you know what it's like to scramble to find a place to stay before you catch your flight.

But there is some good news on the horizon. A new on-site hotel is in the works.

CBS News Miami's partner The Miami Herald reports that Westin Hotel is expected to connect through a pedestrian bridge to MIA's North Terminal Concourse D -- the hub for American Airlines.

It's expected to have 450 rooms and plenty of amenities including a rooftop restaurant, pool, fitness studio, and spa.

It's expected to be open in 2027.