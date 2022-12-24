Miami Heat player Udonia Haslem's foundation plays Santa for 100 South Florida children

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Miami Heat player Udonis Haslem is well known on the NBA court but around the holidays he's also known for his charitable giving.

For 12 years, the Udonis Haslem Foundation has rewarded students' academic achievements with a shopping spree.

The group on Friday took 100 youngsters to a Walmart in Hollywood, Florida to provide them with their hearts' desires via a $200 gift card.

"I don't know if my parents are going to like how much toys I have under the Christmas tree," student Lyric Harrigan said while standing in the toy aisle.

Udonia Haslem on a shopping spree with children on Dec. 23, 2022 as part of his annual charity gift giving. CBS 4

Several volunteers like Sankavia Aufford and Doloris Johnson helped the youngsters stay on point -- and within budget -- while deciding what items they wanted.

"It's giving me nostalgia," Aufford said.

"I have two kids, and I have the price of each item that they're buying," Johnson said.

Staying within the limits of the gift cards was not easy for many of the young ones.

"I definitely want two of these," Harrigan said, pointing to a couple of dresses for dolls.

Although the event has been around for a dozen years, volunteers noticed something over the years.

"They found in the past several years the parents have been asking the kids to bring more groceries and buy less toys," said Karen Grey, a representative for Joshua's Heart Food Pantry and Grace Foods.

This year organizers are making it a little easier because the young recipients are also going home with two free bags of groceries from the two companies Grey represents.

Haslem, 42, said he started the program as a way to recall his humble beginnings.

"I remember being in their shoes not too long ago, and wanting things that I couldn't necessarily afford," Haslem said. "And my parents couldn't necessarily get for me."

He said he never forgot those days, so he has worked with community partners to make sure these students from underserved communities have a Christmas filled with presents.

He said it's also a way of letting them know hard work can pay off.

While some of the recipients still purchased food with their gift card, organizers and volunteers said they hoped the youngsters got at least a few things they really wanted.

After the shopping had ended, the students received a bonus gift: a trip to Fun Dimension in Wynwood.

"It's awesome," one of the officials said. "It's beautiful and really awesome."

