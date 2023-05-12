Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami has new Michelin starred restaurant

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - South Florida has a new Michelin starred restaurant.

On Thursday, the 2023 Florida Michelin Guide was revealed at loanDepot Park. This is the second year of the Michelin Florida Guide which covers Miami, Tampa, and Orlando.

Last year, 11 Miami restaurants received stars. This year Tambourine Room by Tristan Brandt on Miami Beach received a star. 

In total, 19 total restaurants in Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have earned stars

One Star: High-quality cooking, worth a stop. Last year, 10 Miami restaurants received one star.

Two Stars: Excellent cooking, worth a detour. One Miami restaurant, namely L'Atelier de Joel Robuchon in the Miami Design District, earned two Michelin stars.

Three Stars: Exceptional cuisine, worthy of a special journey. Obtaining three Michelin stars is rare. Only 140 restaurants worldwide achieved this designation in 2022.

This year 18 restaurants received the title of "Bib Gourmand," which acknowledges a good meal at a restaurant that offers a "three-course meal at a reasonable price," according to Michelin. 

Jaguar Sun, in the lobby of the Alea building in downtown Miami, earned a Michelin Exceptional Cocktails Award.

Also, 43 Miami restaurants were awarded Michelin Recommended status.

The 2023 selection comprises 144 restaurants and 38 types of cuisine.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on May 12, 2023 / 8:16 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.