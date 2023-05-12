Miami has new Michelin starred restaurant

MIAMI - South Florida has a new Michelin starred restaurant.

On Thursday, the 2023 Florida Michelin Guide was revealed at loanDepot Park. This is the second year of the Michelin Florida Guide which covers Miami, Tampa, and Orlando.

Last year, 11 Miami restaurants received stars. This year Tambourine Room by Tristan Brandt on Miami Beach received a star.

In total, 19 total restaurants in Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have earned stars

One Star: High-quality cooking, worth a stop. Last year, 10 Miami restaurants received one star.

Two Stars: Excellent cooking, worth a detour. One Miami restaurant, namely L'Atelier de Joel Robuchon in the Miami Design District, earned two Michelin stars.

Three Stars: Exceptional cuisine, worthy of a special journey. Obtaining three Michelin stars is rare. Only 140 restaurants worldwide achieved this designation in 2022.

This year 18 restaurants received the title of "Bib Gourmand," which acknowledges a good meal at a restaurant that offers a "three-course meal at a reasonable price," according to Michelin.

Jaguar Sun, in the lobby of the Alea building in downtown Miami, earned a Michelin Exceptional Cocktails Award.

Also, 43 Miami restaurants were awarded Michelin Recommended status.

The 2023 selection comprises 144 restaurants and 38 types of cuisine.