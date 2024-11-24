Miami Gardens turkey distribution events help families on tight budgets get Thanksgiving dinner

MIAMI — With the days ticking to Thanksgiving, turkey distributions have been happening across South Florida all weekend — and these events are making a strong impact on their communities.

Vicki Losasso has volunteered for years taking turkeys to those in need.

"A lot of these folks don't work and they have children and are on a very low income," she said.

Losasso participates in the Children's Diagnostic and Treatment Center's Thanksgiving Basket Brigade, an event that delivers over 800 meals to families caring for children with special healthcare needs.

Carlton Green is thankful that they brought it to him.

"It's a blessing cause it does help financially for the young lady that takes care of over seven kids," he said.

The volunteers greet drivers as they come through the garage and give them the food to take to assigned homes.

"We had over 100 volunteers yesterday help bag the food," said Ana Calderon-Randazzo, Executive Director of the Center. "And today I think 132 cars came through."

Three hundred meals went to the families lining up at Norland Seventh Day Adventist Church in Miami Gardens. Feeding south Florida partnered with Winn Dixie to provide the meals to those with tight budgets.

"I came here to get something. Turkey or whatever they can give us. Everything is too expensive," Elisa Capote of Miami Gardens told CBS News Miami in Spanish.

The people behind this know they'll make a difference during the season of giving.

"There are over 40,000 to 50,000 individuals who are going to benefit from the generosity of our community here in South Florida," said Paco Velez, the president and CEO of Feeding South Florida.