Miami Gardens shootout is "gang-related," police say; no arrests made

Neighbors react to wild Miami Gardens shootout that police say is "gang-related"

MIAMI GARDENS — Two days after a disturbing explosion of gunfire on a Miami Gardens block, the police chief says it was "gang-related" but there are no arrests.

"We have put out additional units. This is not something we take lightly," said police chief Delma Noel-Pratt. "We are talking to our federal partners. This was a targeted isolated incident. This is alarming."

The alarming incident in the 4200 block of 196th Street was captured on home video.

In the video, you see a car approaching a group of men waiting on a corner. As the car goes by, there is an exchange of gunfire. The car crashes into a fence and three men bail out.

"I've heard gunshots before but this was extra loud because it was so close," said neighbor Nia Hunley.

She had just gotten home minutes before it happened on her front street.

"I was confused because it sounded like an explosion," she added.

The three men who crashed into Luis Rivera's fence bailed out of the car and tried to run through his backyard.

"I have a sliding glass door -- I was afraid they would push it in," he said. "I grabbed my gun and waited."

Eventually, Rivera said the three men hid and came back. Police questioned them but allowed them to leave, he explained. Their car was towed.

"We are waiting for a court order to search that car," Noel-Pratt said. "The men in the vehicle are not cooperating."

No one was hurt in the incident.