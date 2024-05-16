Miami Gardens shootout caught on camera

MIAMI - A shootout at a Miami Gardens neighborhood was caught on camera.

It happened just after midnight, early Wednesday morning in the 4200 block of 196th Street.

The barrage of bullets hit cars, homes and windows while neighbors were inside sleeping.

Witnesses described several people with high-powered weapons waiting for a car before they began shooting.

We talked to a man whose 6-year-old daughter hid in a room, ducking for cover.

She had just returned from cancer treatment at the hospital.