Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami Gardens shootout caught on camera

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Miami Gardens shootout caught on camera
Miami Gardens shootout caught on camera 01:16

MIAMI - A shootout at a Miami Gardens neighborhood was caught on camera.

It happened just after midnight, early Wednesday morning in the 4200 block of 196th Street.

The barrage of bullets hit cars, homes and windows while neighbors were inside sleeping.

Witnesses described several people with high-powered weapons waiting for a car before they began shooting.

We talked to a man whose 6-year-old daughter hid in a room, ducking for cover.

She had just returned from cancer treatment at the hospital. 

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on May 16, 2024 / 10:29 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.