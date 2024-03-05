Miami Gardens police seek assailant in triple shooting

MIAMI GARDENS — There were some terrifying moments in a Miami Gardens neighborhood early Monday morning when two females and a male were wounded as a barrage of bullets was fired at them outside a home.

CBS News Miami spotted a stunning image as there were at least 47 evidence markers outside the home at N.W. 198TH St. and N.W. 7th Court, indicating that dozens of shots were fired. Despite the amount of gunfire, police said the three victims were in stable condition at a hospital.

Police say it happened at 2:22 a.m. when four males got out of a dark-colored SUV and opened fire before fleeing in an unknown direction.

CBS News Miami's Peter D'Oench spoke with several neighbors including Miriam Monroe who said "It woke me up. It sounded like boom boom boom. More than 20 things. I felt a little bit scared. I throw myself on the floor. I have lived here for four years and nothing like this has happened before. It was scary."

Neighbor Joe Naranjo said "There was a lot of commotion and a lot of gunfire. When I heard that I thought about protecting my house and making sure nothing happened here and making sure everyone else was safe inside. This is sad. Very sad. I didn't know them but this is a very dangerous situation. It puts all of us in a dangerous situation."

Naranjo may have seen the suspects' vehicle.

"There was a dark SUV parked by a light and then it pealed off," he said. "That's all I saw."

One neighbor said she had shared her home's Ring Cam video with police but did not want to release it to the media.

This was the 2nd shooting early Monday morning in Miami Gardens.

About 90 minutes earlier at N.W. 210th St. and N.W. 38th Ave., police said they found a male inside a vehicle who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They said he was the victim of a drive-by. They said a vehicle drove by and several shots were fired, wounding the male.

It's not known if those cases are connected.

Police have not released information about any suspects or getaway vehicles or a motive in either of the cases.

Anyone with information that can help should call Miami Gardens Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).