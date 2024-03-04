One man and two woman hospitalized following shooting in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS — Miami Gardens Police Department units responded to the 700 block of NW 198th Street regarding a triple shooting early Monday morning around 2 p.m.

Preliminary investigation revealed four men exited a dark-colored SUV and began shooting.

They struck one man and two women in front of the residence at that location.

They then immediately fled in an unknown direction, reportedly.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victims to a local hospital in stable condition.

MGPD continues their Investigation into the incident.