One man and two woman hospitalized following shooting in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS — Miami Gardens Police Department units responded to the 700 block of NW 198th Street regarding a triple shooting early Monday morning around 2 p.m.
Preliminary investigation revealed four men exited a dark-colored SUV and began shooting.
They struck one man and two women in front of the residence at that location.
They then immediately fled in an unknown direction, reportedly.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victims to a local hospital in stable condition.
MGPD continues their Investigation into the incident.
