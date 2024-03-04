Watch CBS News
One man and two woman hospitalized following shooting in Miami Gardens

By Peter D'Oench

MIAMI GARDENS — Miami Gardens Police Department units responded to the 700 block of NW 198th Street regarding a triple shooting early Monday morning around 2 p.m.

Preliminary investigation revealed four men exited a dark-colored SUV and began shooting.

They struck one man and two women in front of the residence at that location. 

They then immediately fled in an unknown direction, reportedly. 

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victims to a local hospital in stable condition. 

MGPD continues their Investigation into the incident.

Peter D'Oench
Peter D'Oench is a reporter for CBS4 News. He came to CBS4 from WKRN in Nashville.

First published on March 4, 2024 / 12:04 PM EST

