Miami Gardens marks Juneteenth with drive-in celebration, fireworks

MIAMI - Live performances and fireworks marked a celebration decades in the making.

"I came out here to celebrate Juneteenth," said Keith Feemster who was among thousands who gathered at Calder Casino for Miami Gardens' second annual Juneteenth drive-in celebration.

"Miami Gardens is one of the largest black cities in Miami-Dade County, so it was only right for me to come out and support my colleagues here as we celebrate freedom," said Commissioner Daniel Jean, from the neighboring city of North Miami Beach.

"I'm having a fabulous time, it's great," added event attendee Nicole Preston.

The event was delayed because of rain that left attendees in their cars until storms passed. But things quickly cleared up and the full meaning of the Juneteenth holiday was once again the focus.

The significance of Juneteenth is the day that we actually found out that we, the slaves, were free. The message was already out there but it hadn't traveled around the country, and by the time it got to everyone and they realized they were free it was years later, some people were still in slaved, some people were still working," said Miami Gardens Vice Mayor Reggie Leon.

The event was the brain child of Miami Gardens commissioner Katrina Wilson. A former teacher, she said for years she wanted to bring an awearness of the holiday to the community.

"Juneteenth is an example of history being kept secret and people going on about their lives as if nothing had changed," she said.

Then President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863 but some slaves didn't find out they were free until years later, June 19, 1865.

This year's festivities included more than just the family friendly drive in celebration.

"We created a walk through history to celebrate Richmond Heights, Opa Locka, Liberty City, Overtown as well as Miami Gardens. What we did is delineated the history of black Miami residents, where they came from before they ended up here in Miami, and then the rich heritage of each of those communities," said Jessica Garrett Modkins .

"This is my first time being out of here and I'm enjoying it and so far it seems good," said Marva Allen.

"I think it was a good idea, to have everyone in their own space following Covid safety and family-friendly," added Nana Atakora.

Event organizers say they plan to continue the celebration for years to come.