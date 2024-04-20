Miami FC's attempt at late heroics falls as second-half error gives Birmingham Legion FC victory in 0-1 loss

MIAMI — Miami FC found itself on the wrong side of another defensive error Saturday night in South Florida as it gave up all three points to Birmingham Legion FC at FIU Soccer Stadium.

The first half stayed relatively quiet from both sides as Birmingham and Miami struggled to maintain possession or threaten either goal for the first 20 minutes.

Birmingham then began to apply more pressure as they were able to keep some possession, which eventually led to a foul and free kick in the 23rd minute. However, Khadim Ndiaye made a leaping save to keep the first half scoreless.

In the 26th minute, it was Miami's turn for some possession and Frank Lopez created a dangerous attack on goal but his shot was just cleared by the Legion FC defender.

Neither team created any more chances until possibly the best one of the first half courtesy of Miami's newest acquisition Roberto Molina.

After maintaining more possession Allen Gavilanes and Frank Lopez put together a great combination and squared the ball to Andrew Booth who made a great flick to Molina. Molina directed a header to the corner of the goal but Legion FC's goalkeeper made an outstanding save to keep things level heading into halftime.

The second half continued much like the first, with both teams battling to find the goal they needed to secure the three points. Unfortunately for Miami, it was another error that gave the lead to Birmingham.

The 63rd-minute mistake by Ndiaye continued a troubling trend of defensive miscues this season as the keeper attempted to control the ball with his feet outside of the box. Trying to set his feet Ndiaye slipped, and Birmingham quickly took advantage of the open net as Stefano Pinho easily passed the ball into the net to put Birmingham Legion FC up 0-1.

Miami continued to battle despite the error and was unfortunate to not level the score in the 80th minute. Daniel Barbir placed a great ball through to Frank Lopez and he hammered the shot into the back of the net, but the linesman ruled Lopez was just inches offside and Miami's equalizer was wiped off the board.

The hosts had one final chance in stoppage time as Luisinho almost matched his golazo from his two-goal performance in the Open Cup match, but Birmingham Legion FC's goalkeeper made a fantastic save as the Brazilian's long-distance rocket was punched just wide. It would be Miami's last chance and Birmingham left the 305 with all three points.

Miami returns to action at FIU Football Stadium next Saturday, April 27th for a big matchup against San Antonio FC. Kickoff will be at 7:00 p.m. ET. Tickets are on sale now at www.MiamiFC.com. For the full season schedule, go to miamifc.com/2024-schedule.

CBS News Miami is the official broadcast partner for Miami FC. This story was reprinted with permission from Miami FC.