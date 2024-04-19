Match Preview: Miami FC vs. Birmingham Legion FC

MIAMI — Following a midweek Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup for Miami, the team is back at FIU Soccer Stadium to face Birmingham Legion FC on Saturday.

This will be the first matchup for the two this season. Miami will be looking to get back after their loss to Tampa and Birmingham will want to keep up their momentum after a draw at North Carolina.

Both times Miami and Birmingham played last season, Miami came out on top, winning 3-1 at home and 2-0 away.

Miami FC

Miami comes into this match eager to come out with the three points. Allen Gavilanes remains a key player to be watched alongside Rocco Genzano and Luisinho, following their performances against Tampa Bay and South Carolina.

Genzano put away the first goal for the home team during Thursday's match against the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

48’ | FIRST OF THE SEASON FOR GENZANO 🤩🙌#MIAvTBR | 1-3 pic.twitter.com/dee59szku6 — Miami FC (@TheMiamiFC) April 12, 2024

The Italian forward had assisted a couple of goals thus far, but this was his first-ever in the USL Championship.

Luisinho, alongside Gavilanes, will be key to Miami's success against Birmingham Legion FC. Another important item of note is No. 16 Manuel Botta, who is suspended for this matchup following a red card against the Rowdies.

Birmingham Legion FC

Birmingham, who is currently sitting at sixth on the table, has a had a 2-1-2 start to their season with seven points under the belt so far.

The team comes to South Florida off an Open Cup win, where they beat USL League One's Chattanooga Red Wolves SC 4-2. All four Birmingham goals came from Stefano Pinho, who clinched the victory for the Alabama team in extra time. Pinho, who had not scored yet in the USL Championship season, made his mark during the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and will be important to watch during Saturday's match.

Kickoff starts at 7 p.m. at FIU Soccer Stadium, where parking will be located at Parking Garage 3 and P10. For tickets, go to miamifc.com/tickets.

You can watch the game on TV33 for local viewing, along with ESPN+ for national viewing and YouTube for international viewing.

For the full season schedule, go to miamifc.com/2024-schedule.

CBS News Miami is the official broadcast partner for Miami FC.