Match Preview: Miami FC at Orange County SC

IRVINE, Calif. — Miami FC heads out on their first road trip of the season, making their way over to the West Coast to take on Orange County SC.

The two teams have faced each other twice before — both matches ending 0-0 — with Miami being the last one to host.

Miami FC

Miami FC is looking to bounce back after last week's upset against Sacramento Republic FC after a goal from newcomer Trevor Amann. With a win and a loss under their belt, Miami will be playing for their first road win of 2024.

"I'm already focused on Orange County," said midfielder Michael Vang following last Saturday's defeat. "I see a lot of positives with this group... everyone put in effort. Mentally, we're all strong and we're going to keep pushing. It's a step in the right direction."

Players to watch tonight:

Defender Nicolas Cardona

Midfielder Andrew Booth

Midfielder Allen Gavilanes

Miami FC defender Benjamin Ofeimu will hit 100 regular-season USL Championship appearances at this match -- with 39 of them being with Miami.

Orange County SC

Orange County SC took the win on the road last week against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC in a 2-0 performance. The team had control of the match with 68% possession, scoring twice to secure victory.

Just minutes after kickoff, Brian Iloski slotted one in the goal after an assist from Ryan Doghman, putting Orange County in the lead. In the second half, former Miami FC player Christian Sorto assisted Cameron Dunbar for the second goal.

Players to watch tonight:

Forward Cameron Dunbar

Forward Brian Iloski

Goalkeeper Colin Shutler

Another player to watch out for is Sorto, who amassed eight goals and three assists during his two-season tenure with Miami.

Kickoff begins at 10 p.m. EST at Championship Soccer Stadium in Irvine, California. You can watch the game locally on TV33, CBS Sports Golazo Network for nationwide broadcasting and YouTube for international broadcasting.

For the full season schedule, go to miamifc.com/2024-schedule.

CBS News Miami is the official broadcast partner for Miami FC. This story was reprinted with permission from Miami FC.