Miami FC announces Gastόn Maddoni as head coach, bringing Argentine style to 2025 roster

MIAMI — The Miami Football Club announced today the signing of Gastόn Maddoni as the club's next head coach ahead of the 2025 USL Championship season.

While this will be Maddoni's first coaching job in the United States, he is no stranger to developing top talent from the youth level all the way to the professional ranks in Argentina. That career began at the famed Argentina club Boca Juniors, where Maddoni spent 14 years scouting and developing Boca Juniors youth players as they prepared for their professional futures in Buenos Aires.

As Gastόn's career progressed at Argentinos Juniors and River Plate past the youth levels, he eventually landed at the legendary Racing Club in Argentina's Primera Divisiόn where he took on the Assistant Coach role for "El Primer Grande".

Now, the new leader of Miami FC will set his sights on bringing a positive change to a team where playoffs and championships are the expectation, even after an extremely difficult 2024 USL Championship season.

"As we approach our tenth year as an organization I am excited to welcome Gastόn to lead our team through this new chapter of our future," said Riccardo Silva, owner of Miami FC. "Gastόn understands the high expectations that exist for us and our fans. His experience in Argentina and his vision for the team is the perfect fit for our club as we look to regain success on the field in 2025 and beyond."

Fans in Miami should expect a different style with the revamped roster under Maddoni - one with aggression that will maintain positioning that forces the opponent to play as far away from the Miami FC goal as possible. With training camp looming and many exciting roster announcements on the way for the club, Maddoni is eager to begin working with his new team.

"I just want to say how excited we are about this new project and the full commitment we have made to it," said Maddoni. "We will be ready to rise to the occasion and, together with the staff, we will give our all to ensure Miami FC returns to the playoffs."

The coaching hire, in addition to the soon-to-be-announced technical staff, continues to put the pieces in place as Miami FC prepares for a new future with state-of-the-art facilities and a permanent home for its academy and first team at the Sports Performance Hub in south Miami-Dade currently in development. SPH Co-founders and Miami FC Executive Board Members, Darío Sala and Juan Sebastián Verón also expressed their excitement in hiring Maddoni.

"We're honored to welcome Gaston Maddoni to the Miami FC family," said Sala. "His experience, knowledge, and dedication will undoubtedly elevate our team. Gracias, Coach, for joining us on this journey."

"We warmly welcome Gastón Maddoni and his team, who will join us on this new adventure filled with challenges, excitement, and renewed dreams," said Verón. "Thank you for trusting us; together, we will continue building a stronger team and an even greater club."

More news will be unveiled in the coming weeks as training camp nears with Miami's March 8 Home Opener on the horizon. Season Memberships and Flex Plans for the 2025 Season are on sale now by calling 844-MIAMI-FC or visiting www.MiamiFC.com.

