Miami FC falls to Hartford Athletic 3-2

HARTFORD, Conn. — Miami FC visited Hartford Athletic for their second away match of the season and left their third loss of the season on Saturday.

The match opened with a shot from Miami at the start. Miami's Frank Lopez, who returned from injury, had a shot in the fourth minute that went just wide of the post.

Miami continued to attack and in the 20th minute, Lopez had another chance at goal with a header that was wide of the near post. The away team remained in control of possession yet were not able to find the back of the net.

In the 30th minute, Deshane Beckford was tripped in the box by Samuel Biek, awarding Hartford a penalty. Romario Williams took it, but it was saved by Daniel Gagliardi, leaving the game scoreless.

31’ | BIG SAVEEEE from Danny Gagliardi to keep the match scoreless 🔥🙌🧱#HFDvMIA | 0-0 pic.twitter.com/xwOlUdVNDB — Miami FC (@TheMiamiFC) April 6, 2024

However, in the 46th minute, Beckford scored the first goal of the game from outside the box off a ball from Anderson Asiedu, putting the home team in the lead, ending the first half shortly after.

In the first minutes of the second half, Hartford scored once again, cementing their lead 2-0. Williams came back and scored off a corner kick in the 55th minute.

Miami tried to get on the board with shots from Allen Gavilanes and Andrew Booth, but fell short both times with saves from Hartford keeper Paul Walters.

In the 77th minute, Miami found their rhythm and midfielder Gabriel Cabral scored from inside the box, making for his first goal of the 2024 season. Cabral, who came on as a halftime substitute, was able to find the back of the net and make the score 2-1.

76’ | VAMOSSS GABBA ‼️ @gabrielcabral_8 with his first of the season putting us on the board#HFDvMIA | 2-1 pic.twitter.com/tDyZCzZug1 — Miami FC (@TheMiamiFC) April 6, 2024

Unfortunately, Miami could not keep up the momentum, and in stoppage time, Marcus Epps assisted Hartford's third goal scored by forward Enoch Mushagalusa.

In the 94th minute, an own goal from Hartford put Miami back on the board, tightening the score to 3-2.

90+’ | An own goal from Hartford gives Miami another on the board #HFDvMIA | 3-2 pic.twitter.com/enWOnfXMCW — Miami FC (@TheMiamiFC) April 6, 2024

Regardless, the final whistle was blown a minute later, allowing Hartford to claim their third victory of the season and leaving Miami with another loss.

Miami FC returns home next week to face Tampa Bay Rowdies in an intrastate matchup on Thursday. For tickets, go to miamifc.com/tickets.

For the full season schedule, go to miamifc.com/2024-schedule.

CBS News Miami is the official broadcast partner for Miami FC. This story was reprinted with permission from Miami FC.