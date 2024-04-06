Live Now: Miami FC at Hartford Athletic

HARTFORD, Conn. — Following a loss to Charleston Battery at home, Miami FC heads up to Connecticut to face Hartford Athletic on Saturday.

Miami won both fixtures between the two last seasons and remains unbeaten against Hartford. The last time these two met, Miami had a hometown victory with a final score of 2-0.

Miami FC

Miami FC is eager to secure a win this weekend against Hartford Athletic following its performance against Charleston Battery.

Allen Gavilanes remains the key player on Miami's side with another goal last weekend against Charleston. Gavilanes scored three goals in two matches when he netted the ball in the 9th minute.

9’ | CAN’T STOP HIMMM @AllenGavilanes 😤 putting one away for us early on 🔥 #MIAvCHS | 1-0 pic.twitter.com/V2Ug9VFeR3 — Miami FC (@TheMiamiFC) March 30, 2024

Other players to watch for the away team are forward Rocco Genzano, who assisted two of Gavilanes' goals, and defender Nicolas Cardona, who leads the team in tackles, duels and ariel duels won.

Hartford Athletic

Hartford Athletic has a had solid start to their 2024 season with a 2-0-1 record winning to both El Paso Locomotive FC and Birmingham Legion FC, while falling short by one to North Carolina FC.

Key players to watch on Hartford's side are forward Michee Ngalina, who scored in their Birmingham match and leads the team in shots on target, as well as midfielder Jay Chapman and forward Romario Williams, who scored the remaining goals for the home team.

Kickoff starts at 2 p.m. at Trinity Health Stadium in Hartford, Connecticut. For tickets, go to miamifc.com/tickets.

You can watch the game on CBS News Miami (channel 4 on TV and on stream) for local viewing and PlutoTV, along with ESPN+ and YouTube for international viewing.

For the full season schedule, go to miamifc.com/2024-schedule.

CBS News Miami is the official broadcast partner for Miami FC. This story was reprinted with permission from Miami FC.