Miami FC claims huge victory over San Antonio FC 2-1 in impressive form

MIAMI — Miami FC shook off an early deficit after goals from Luisinho and newcomer Michael Lawrence to earn a gigantic three points over San Antonio FC Saturday night.

Miami was determined to start fast after early season struggles and take the game to San Antonio. The hosts started applying pressure early and it almost paid off in the 3rd minute.

After some early possession, a Gabriel Cabral corner found Nicolas Cardona's head but the header was just saved off the line. Miami did not relent and continued its early pressure, resulting in another close opportunity in the 9th minute after Miami earned a free kick by Cabral that just missed the far corner off a curling shot.

The dominance in possession unfortunately turned into an unlucky deficit after San Antonio found the first goal of the match, despite being under constant pressure.

The visitors took advantage of a counter in the 11th minute and San Antonio found themselves leading 1-0 off Luke Haaeknson's volley taken out of the air from a SAFC cross that surprised Galiardi, who was unable to get his hands on the shot as it floated into the back of the net.

Although Miami found itself down, the hosts did not relent and continued the majority of possession, which led to another close chance -- this time by Allen Gavilanes, whose 21st-minute strike was just pushed wide by the SAFC keeper.

Finally, in the 25th minute, the host's pressure paid off. Frank Lopez found himself with the ball, making two brilliant moves around the defenders and raced to the line before sending a cross across the goal to a sprinting Luisinho, who no doubt buried his chance into the back of the net.

Miami continued its pressure and found its second and eventual game-winner by a hometown hero. In the 45th minute, Nova Southeastern alum and Miami local product Michael Lawrence made his debut count after taking Gavilanes' pass and the two beating the SAFC keeper with a shot off the far post and into the back of the net.

Lawrence had just recently signed a contract with Miami and made an impressive performance after coming in for the injured Luisinho.

Miami started the second half much like the first with pressure and almost found their third goal shortly into the half after Lopez continued his impressive play in the evening, sprinting down the left side and beating two defenders to fire a shot at the far post that went just inches wide.

That was the last strong chance Miami had while the hosts slowed down the play more for the remainder of the half.

San Antonio was able to gain a bit more possession but was unable to apply any real chances on goal as Miami claimed an important victory to wrap up April.

Miami will travel to Pittsburgh next weekend for their next match before returning home to face Indy Eleven on May 12. For the May 12 game, get your tickets at miamifc.com/tickets.

For the full season schedule, go to miamifc.com/2024-schedule.

CBS News Miami is the official broadcast partner for Miami FC. This story was reprinted with permission from Miami FC.