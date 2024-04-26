Match Preview: Miami FC vs San Antonio FC

MIAMI — Miami FC returns to FIU Stadium for a match against Western Conference opponent San Antonio FC on Saturday.

The last time the two clubs faced was last season at San Antonio. This year is Miami's turn to host the match.

Miami FC

Miami, who won the last match-up between the two, will be looking to have a repeat performance of last season's game.

Key players to watch on Miami's side remain to be Allen Gavilanes and Luisinho.

Gavilanes is Miami's top scorer with four goals so far this season. Meanwhile, Luisinho is a close second following his brace against South Georgia Tormenta FC in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

San Antonio FC

San Antonio, who won at Hartford last week, is currently No. 4 on the table. The Texas team has a 3-3-1 record thus far this season, only having lost to Las Vegas Lights FC.

Key players to watch on the away team's side are top scorers Carter Manley and Lucas Silva, the latter who scored against Hartford Athletic last week.

San Antonio will be eager to keep rising in standings as they head down to South Florida for their eighth match of the 2024 USL Championship season.

Kickoff starts at 7 p.m. at FIU Soccer Stadium, where parking will be located in the Cuban Memorial Lot, as seen in the map below.

Miami FC

For tickets, go to miamifc.com/tickets. If you can't make the game in person, you can watch it on TV33 for local viewing, along with ESPN+ for national viewing and YouTube for international viewing.

For the full season schedule, go to miamifc.com/2024-schedule.

CBS News Miami is the official broadcast partner for Miami FC. This story was reprinted with permission from Miami FC.