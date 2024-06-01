Miami Dolphins wrap up 25th annual Fins Weekend with world record-breaking blackfin tuna catch

MIAMI — The Miami Dolphins hosted the 25th edition of Fins Weekend in Coconut Grove, bringing together NFL players, coaches, alumni, cheerleaders, and fans for a two-day celebration and fundraiser.

This year's annual fishing tournament was highlighted by a biologist-certified unofficial world record-breaking catch of a 50.1-pound blackfin tuna — a first in the tournament's history, according to the Dolphins. Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Fins head coach Jimmy Johnson, who helped launch the annual event in 1997, was there to celebrate the historic feat.

A Fins Weekend for the record books!



Congrats to angler Bob Kowalski, the Sinnick family and captain Gareth Haddam of Miss Britt 34 Express on their 50.1 lb blackfin tuna caught today - an unofficial world record. 🐟👏 pic.twitter.com/TrfXnmKKfl — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) June 1, 2024

The festivities began Friday with an invite-only Captain's Reception, where tournament participants received gift bags and enjoyed light bites and drinks.

On Saturday, anglers got up at sunrise at the Regatta Harbour Marina and took to the sea to catch the largest kingfish, dolphin and tuna. The fishing tournament was directed by Jamie Bunn of Blue Water Movements.

Once boats returned to the marina, contestants brought in their hauls for weigh-in. Angler Bob Kowalski, the Sinnick family and Captain Gareth Haddam of Miss Britt 34 Express set the unofficial world record with their blackfin tuna catch.

Pete Sinnick and his family are longtime Dolphins fans from Chicago and traveled to South Florida, and chartered a boat nearly every Fins Weekend since its inception.

"I think I've been to 21 of the 25 years of Fins Weekend," Sinnick said. "It started with my wife and I, then it expanded to my dad and my sons. I grew up a die-hard Dolphins fan and I guess I made some impressions on them to be fans as well."

"We started out with Manny Fernandez from the 1972 team, who is a hero of mine, on our boat years ago, and we got to know him and that was really cool," he added.

More than a dozen Miami Dolphins players and coaches took part in this weekend's event, including defensive tackle Zach Sieler, running back Raheem Mostert and quarterbacks/passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell.

The weekend ended on Saturday evening with the Fins Weekend Night Party at Regatta Grove, where more than 70 Fins players and coaches joined participants for the festivities. The fishing tournament winners were also announced then, where Seapremacy took home the first place honors with a catch totaling 165.9 pounds.

2024 Fins Weekend fishing tournament winners

First place: Seapremacy, 165.9 pounds

Largest kingfish: MacDaddy, 35.3 pounds

Largest dolphinfish: Knot the Same, 16.3 pounds

Largest tuna: Miss Britt Express, 50.1 pounds

Fins Weekend began in 1997 when Johnson and the Dolphins organization began a fundraiser in memory of employee Scott Chait, who had recently passed away from cystic fibrosis, according to the Miami Dolphins. Since then, the event has supported various causes benefitting South Florida over the years, but the fishing tournament has remained as its centerpiece.

"It was in Scott's vision that we wanted to do something for charity in his honor back in 1997," Johnson said. "It brings the players, coaches, and Dolphins fans all together for something we love, and that's fishing."

"So when they asked me to come back for the 25th anniversary because I was part of the first one, I was more than happy to do it," he added.

All proceeds from Fins Weekend support the Baptist Health Orthopedic Institute Youth Athletic Outreach Program, where the Dolphins support athletic trainers for youth and high school football games throughout South Florida. Also, the program provides voluntary EKG screenings to all high school athletes in Miami-Dade County Public Schools, and continuing education in sports medicine for high school athletic trainers, coaches, and athletes.

To learn more about Fins Weekend, visit their website.