Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill named finalists for AP Honors

MIAMI GARDENS — Miami Dolphins players Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill have been selected as finalists for AP Honors.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 11: Tua Tagovailoa #1 and Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins are introduced prior to playing the against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Megan Briggs / Getty Images

The Associated Press announced on Thursday that Hill has been named as a finalist for the AP Offensive Player of the Year presented by Microsoft Surface, while Tagovailoa has been named as a finalist for the AP Comeback Player of the Year presented by P&G and the Official Locker Room Products of the NFL (Gillette, Head & Shoulders, Old Spice, Tide), the Dolphins stated.

Tyreek Hill

According to the Dolphins, Hill became the first player in franchise history to lead the NFL in receiving yards, totaling 1,799 this season. The mark was the seventh-most in league history and a Dolphins single-season record, breaking the record the wide receiver set in 2022. His 13 touchdown receptions tied for the NFL lead and his 119 receptions ranked second overall, which tied a team record that Hill also set in 2022, the Dolphins stated.

Hill was a unanimous first-team AP All-Pro selection, earned his eighth consecutive Pro Bowl selection and was named Dan Marino MVP for the second year straight. According to the Dolphins, Hill played a key role in helping the team lead the NFL in total offense (401.3 yards per game) for the first time since 1994.

Hill is looking to become the second player in franchise history to win AP Offensive Player of the Year, as legendary quarterback Dan Marino won the award in 1984.

Tua Tagovailoa

Meanwhile, Tagovailoa started all 17 games and led the NFL with 4,624 passing yards just a year removed from missing five games in 2022 due to injury. The mark was the third-most in Dolphins history and marked the first since 1992 (Marino) that a Miami Dolphins quarterback led the league in passing yards.

He set a single-season franchise record with a 69.3 completion percentage and his 101.1 passer rating ranked fifth in the league as he was selected to start in his first Pro Bowl, the Dolphins stated. Tagovailoa helped the team win 11 games for the first time in 15 years and led the NFL in total offense (401.3 ypg) for the first time since 1994.

Miami also led the league in passing offense (265.5 ypg) for the first time since 1993. Tagovailoa is looking to become the second player in Dolphins history to win AP Comeback Player of the Year, as former quarterback Chad Pennington won the award in 2008.

The winners are expected to be announced at the NFL Honors on Thursday, February 8 at 9 p.m. ET at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas. The show will be broadcast on CBS and the NFL Network, and streamed on Paramount+ and NFL+. To learn more, click here.