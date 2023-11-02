Tyreek Hill named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for October, making Dolphins history as first non-quarterback to win award

MIAMI GARDENS — The National Football League (NFL) named Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill as AFC Offensive Player of the Month for his performance in October, making franchise history.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) rests on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Rebecca Blackwell / AP

According to the NFL, Hill is the first non-quarterback to win the title in Dolphins' history. Back in September, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa became the first Dolphins player to win the title in 30 years. Additionally, this is the first time in team history that the Dolphins have won back-to-back AFC Offensive Player of the Month awards.

The Miami Dolphins are just the fourth team since 2000 to have two different players win consecutive awards within the same season, joining the 2022 Kansas City Chiefs (Patrick Mahomes — November; Jerick McKinnon — December), the 2016 New England Patriots (LeGarrette Blount — September; Tom Brady — October) and the 2007 Patriots (Brady — October; Randy Moss — November).

Hill led the AFC with 602 receiving yards in October, which was 114 more than any other AFC player, the NFL stated. His 16.7 yards per reception in October was the highest for any AFC player with at least 20 receptions, while his four receiving touchdowns were tied for third in the conference. Of Hill's 36 receptions, 24 of them (66.7%) were converted first downs. Also, he had three 100-yard games, including two 150-yard games in October, and caught 3+ passes for 50+ yards in all five games last month. He also has a receiving touchdown in each of his past four games, which is tied for the longest streak in the NFL this season.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - JANUARY 08 Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

According to the NFL, Hill became the first NFL player in the Super Bowl era to break the 1,000 receiving-yards mark in the eighth game of a season, where his 1,014 receiving yards through eight games are the fourth-most in NFL history. He's helped the Dolphins lead the NFL in scoring (33.9), total offense (453.3) and passing offense (301.5), as Miami is off to a 6-2 start for the first time since 2001.

Additionally, this is the first time in Hill's career that he has won the award. In December 2016, he was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month. Other Dolphins to have won this award include Tagovailoa (September 2023), quarterback Scott Mitchell (October 1993) and legendary quarterback Dan Marino (November 1986 and October 1988).

As of October 2023, the Miami Dolphins have won seven Player of the Month awards in the past five seasons, including two this year. Linebacker Melvin Ingram was AFC Defensive Player of the Month in September 2022. Linebacker Jerome Baker earned AFC Defensive Player of the Month in December 2021. Kicker Jason Sanders won three AFC Special Teams Player of the Month awards in October and November 2020 and in December 2019.