Miami Dolphins sign linebacker Curtis Bolton, waived QB Gavin Hardison

MIAMI GARDENS - The Miami Dolphins have made some moves in the first week of training camp.

On Saturday, they announced that they had signed linebacker Curtis Bolton and waived quarterback Gavin Hardison.

Bolton has played in 28 career games, recording one defensive stop, 15 special teams tackles and one punt return. He spent two seasons with Las Vegas (2022-23) and one with Detroit (2021). In 2023, he appeared in 13 games with the Raiders, recording one defensive stop, seven special teams tackles and a punt return. Bolton played 10 games in 2022 with Las Vegas and five with Detroit in 2021. He also spent time with Indianapolis (2021), San Francisco (2021) and Houston (2020) on their practice squads.

As an undrafted college free agent, Hardison signed with Miami on May 10, 2024. He spent five seasons at UTEP (2019-23), where he completed 570-of-1,061 passes for 7,963 yards and 40 touchdowns. His 7,963 yards are the third-most in UTEP history. Hardison was named honorable mention All-Conference USA in 2021. Prior to UTEP, Hardison played five games at New Mexico Military Institute in 2018, where he threw for 408 yards and four touchdowns and added a score on the ground.