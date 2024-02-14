Miami Dolphins offseason in full swing after most watched Super Bowl ever, CBS News Miami's Steve Goldstein

MIAMI GARDENS - Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs did it again. Another Super Bowl comeback win gives them three Super Bowls in the last five years and the chance next season to become the only team to win three in a row. Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins are retooling their coaching staff, particularly on defense, and plotting how to proceed with player decisions.

Tua Deal

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the front office have said all the right things about working out a long term contract. Tagovailoa is happy being a Dolphin and playing for Mike McDaniel. The Dolphins are happy with his improvement last season and think there is still more upside. Barring something going sideways in money conversations, it's a good assumption a deal gets done. But keep in mind, Tagovailoa is under contract already for the 2024 season, the 5th year of his first NFL contract.

Defense Shuffle

After making the change at defensive coordinator, it makes sense that there would be changes on the defensive coaching staff. New coordinator Anthony Weaver should be bringing in some of his own coaches that he is comfortable with. It's the way of life in the NFL when changes are made.

Shoot For The Top

The Dolphins have had four straight seasons with a winning record, one of a handful of teams in the NFL to do so. They will need to improve to win the conference. The AFC is loaded with top quarterbacks led by Mahomes, who is in the conversation with the all-time greats. Add in Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, and a likely improved Justin Herbert, and Tagovailoa's continued improvement is a must.

Draft Chatter

The Dolphins own their first and second round draft picks this year, and a lot of the speculation is on the offensive line. Center Connor Williams and guard Robert Hunt are both free agents, and if the Dolphins lose one or both, it's a decent guess that one of those first two picks could be used on those positions. But with new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, a need at linebacker, and perhaps a defensive line if Christian Wilkins doesn't re-sign, the Dolphins could just pick who they think is the best football player as Chris Grier often does. It is also a deep wide receiver draft, and the Dolphins found out last year depth at that position is key behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, especially when one of those two is out with an injury.