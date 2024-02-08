Super Bowl Week, Dolphins make coaching moves, Marino on Tua - CBS Miami's Steve Goldstein

MIAMI - Super Bowl Week is in full swing out in Las Vegas. The big game is Sunday night, to be seen on CBS television.

With the exception of the Chiefs and 49ers, other NFL teams are busy with their off-season maneuvering. The Dolphins are no exception making some big changes on the defensive side of the ball. Dan Marino is also making the media rounds in Vegas.

QB 1 on QB 1

Marino put his flag in the ground and put his support behind Tua Tagovailoa. Marino says the Dolphins can be a Super Bowl team with Tua at quarterback. The Hall of Famer wants to see him grow with Coach Mike McDaniel, furthering his expertise of the offense. Marino cited the progress that was made this season.

Who's in, Who's out

New defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver replaces the deserted Vic Fangio. Weaver comes from Baltimore with a lot of optimism and credentials. He was the Ravens' run game coordinator. Their run defense was in the NFL's top 3 the last few seasons. Weaver, 43 years old, also shares McDaniel's vision of player development, and as a recently retired player with a good resume, should command the respect of the Dolphins defensive room. Joe Barry also joins the staff and linebackers coach and the title of run game coordinator. Barry served as Green Bay's defensive coordinator. Anthony Campanile oddly enough switches spots with Barry, taking over his linebackers coach in Green Bay. The last two off-seasons the now-former Dolphins' defensive assistant, interviewed for the Dolphins' defensive coordinator job, and his contract expired at the end of the season.

Roster Shuffle

There is no word yet on how general manager Chris Greir will get the Dolphins back under the salary cap. But it will get done as it always does. The bigger conversation and speculation surround Tagovailoa and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. At the Pro Bowl, Tua said he expects to work out a long-term contract with the Dolphins. General manager Chris Greir has said he hopes for the same. Wilkins played out the final year of his deal and had the best season of his career. It remains to be seen if the two sides can come to an agreement to keep Wilkins in South Florida long-term and if a long-term deal for Tagovailoa gets done. There is still one year, the 5th year, remaining on his contract.

On the Mend

Jaelan Phillps took to social media to show how he is rehabbing from his torn achilles. The good news is that Phillips is out of the boot that he had been required to wear. When he and Bradley Chubb (knees injury) are ready to play in the upcoming season, is still unknown. They leave big pass-rushing shoes to fill.