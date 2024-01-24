Miami Dolphins, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio part ways following team's collapse in Kansas City

MIAMI -- The Miami Dolphins said Wednesday on social media that the team and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio have "mutually agreed to part ways" after just one season.

The move came just a few weeks after the Dolphins' post-season hopes fizzled following the team's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs 26-7 during one of the coldest NFL games ever played.

Miami Dolphins new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio speaks during an NFL football press conference to introduce him, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Rebecca Blackwell / AP

"When we assessed the season, it became apparent that this was the best path forward for all parties involved," head coach Mike McDaniel said on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Now we turn our focus to 2024 and beyond with urgency as we identify the best candidate to lead our defense moving forward."

Fangio, 65, had been one of the most sought-after defensive coordinator candidates during the offseason in 2022 before he was hired by the Dolphins in January 2023.

He had worked as Denver's head coach from 2019-21, going 19-30.

Before Fangio arrived, the Dolphins had fired defensive coordinator Josh Boyer after he worked for three seasons with the team.

According to reports, Fangio had inked a three-year deal that gave the Dolphins an option to extend the pact by an additional season.

Under the terms of the deal, Fangio became the NFL's highest-paid defensive coordinator at the time, according to a published report.

Some sports outlets reported Wednesday that Fangio was expected to sign on with the Philadelphia Eagles, a move that would allow him to be closer to family.