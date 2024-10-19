Miami-Dade teachers union, district reach tentative agreement

MIAMI - The United Teachers of Dade reached a tentative agreement with Miami-Dade County Public Schools after months of negotiations.

This agreement will now be presented to UTD bargaining unit members for ratification, according to a news release Saturday.

The contract includes new health care packages, raises for teachers of 4.5% and other contractual improvements.

The agreement comes amid ongoing challenges related to state funding and resource allocation.

A news release noted "this achievement as a testament to the power of working people, committed to maintaining the district's status as an A-rated educational system."

"Together, we have proven that our collective voice as unionists can create meaningful change," UTD President Karla Hernandez-Mats said. "This agreement is not just a win for our faculty and staff, but a testament to the dignity and respect we all deserve. When we stand united, we empower ourselves and strengthen the future of our student's success."

The United Teachers of Dade held a rally on Labor Day, standing in solitary with the other unions on strike on the holiday. Teacher Crystal Etienne told CBS News Miami her profession isn't allowed to strike in Florida, so she's happy for those that can.

The school district is the largest in the state with 337,100 students. It also is the third biggest in the nation, behind districts in New York and Los Angeles.