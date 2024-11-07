Miami-Dade teachers ratify new contract with pay raises, healthcare protections

MIAMI - Members of the United Teachers of Dade (UTD) overwhelmingly ratified a new contract Thursday night, with 82.88% voting in favor.

The new agreement secures key benefits for educators, including a significant pay raise and healthcare cost protections, marking what the union calls a major victory for Miami-Dade teachers and school staff.

Here are key contract highlights:

• Average 4.5% Pay Increase: Teachers will receive an average salary increase of 4.5%, retroactive to August 5. This raise surpasses the 2.49% increase approved by the Florida Legislature and represents a notable win for educators amid rising living costs.

• Healthcare Cost Protections: UTD negotiated to maintain current healthcare premiums and benefits with no additional costs for employees. The district agreed to absorb over $30 million in healthcare cost increases, allowing teachers to maintain their coverage without added financial burden.

Additional contract enhancements:

• Workforce Housing Opportunities: The agreement includes provisions to explore workforce housing options to help educators afford housing near their schools.

• ESE Center School Supplements: Adjustments will be made to supplements for teachers working at Exceptional Student Education (ESE) centers.

• Incentives for Wellness Program: New incentives will support the district's Benefit Wellness Program.

• Career and Technical Education Task Force: A task force will be established to improve workforce readiness programs for students.

• Improved Travel Reimbursement: Reimbursement rates for work-related travel have been increased, covering both in-county and out-of-county travel expenses.

UTD President Karla Hernandez-Mats praised the agreement as a strong step forward for Miami-Dade's educators.

"This contract reflects our collective strength and dedication to advocating for the best interests of our educators, students, and community," Hernandez-Mats said. "We are proud of the positive changes this agreement brings, including substantial pay increases, protected healthcare benefits, and additional resources to improve the work environment for all UTD members."