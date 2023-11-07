Miami-Dade shelves heat protections for outdoor workers

MIAMI - The Miami-Dade County Commission shelves potentially historic legislation. On the table is the chance to pass the first local municipal heat standard for outdoor workers nationally.

The goal of the ordinance is to create guidelines for safety on the job.

CBS News Miami heard from workers pushing for the proposal to pass.

"Shameful to keep punting the bill backward," shared Richard Quincoces. "The heat index isn't going to go backward."

Quincoces told us he's been in construction his entire adult life. He shared his experiences of bad working conditions in the heat.

"Personally suffered through heat stress," mentioned Quincoces. "Carried people out through heat stress."

Another Miami-Dade construction worker, pushing for guaranteed safety measures under the law, joined WeCount!, an organization supporting the proposal.

Speaking to us in Spanish, Pedro Marcos Raymundo said he's seen workers die, faint, and get dizzy from working outdoors in extreme heat.

"Worked in the field as a young kid," shared Kionee McGhee, the bill's co-sponsor. "Worked in the hot sun. Experienced some of the heat elements we're talking about."

Commission McGhee relates. He wants guaranteed protections for Miami-Dade outdoor workers, such as water, rest, and shade breaks. And wants teeth to the measure with fines and accountability for violators.

"We have to make room for, and we have to position ourselves on how to deal with them when they engage in repeat offenses," added McGhee.

"This is not a heat standard," said Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins from the dais. "This is an overreaching and egregious heat sanction on two industries."

The bill focused on outdoor worker protections in construction and agriculture.

100s packed the meeting, and 100s were left waiting outside the room in lines in the lobby of the Government Center in downtown Miami.

"Trying to survive in an environment that's very challenging," said Nelson Stabile.

Stabile is the President of the Builders Association of South Florida. He was among those in attendance against the bill.

"We are all for awareness, education, rest, water, shade," emphasized Stabile.

Stabile's against how the county would enforce and issue fines, especially for violators on construction sites.

"Ordinance wants to fine and impose penalties... on folks that might not even be on the job site for non-compliance," shared Stabile.

Stabile adds that a heat standard for working should come from the state or federal level.

So, it's back to debate.

"Opportunity where some of the issues came out; now we can incorporate them even more," said McGhee.

The Miami-Dade County Commission deferred on the item. The proposed law will be reexamined and potentially voted upon in March.