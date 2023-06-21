Outdoor workers want Miami-Dade to pass heat protections

MIAMI - If you've stepped outside in the middle of the afternoon, you know it's been very hot lately and it's going to stay that way for the rest of the summer.

Most of us can go back inside to the air conditioning and cool off, but some can't. So now they're asking for protections.

Outdoor workers, including construction workers and farmworkers who have experienced the dangerous impacts of heat illness on the job, rallied alongside healthcare and emergency response workers, building trade unions, and community leaders on Wednesday outside Miami-Dade's Government Center.

Outdoor workers with the local worker advocacy organization WeCount! want the commissioners to pass a Heat Standard which includes life-saving protections, like guaranteed access to water and shaded rest breaks, for over 100,000 outdoor workers who live and work in the county.

They said South Florida experiences record-breaking heat advisories and heat indexes exceeding 100 degrees, they are 35 times more likely to die on the job due to extreme heat than other workers.

Without the added protections, they said they are risking their lives to complete work that businesses and communities depend on.

The proposed Miami-Dade Heat Standard as part of WeCount!'s Que Calor Campaign includes the following protections for vulnerable outdoor workers in Miami-Dade County:

A heat exposure safety program to educate workers and their supervisors about the risks of heat exposure and the best ways to minimize heat-related illness.

On days with a heat index of 90+ degrees, a right to 10 minutes of paid rest and water breaks every 2 hours to cool down under shade to avoid heat stroke.

A new county Office of Workplace Health and Safety to help enforce labor protections and support employers and workers with implementing heat safety protocols that can prevent heat-related illness and save lives.