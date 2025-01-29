2 injured in MDSO, school police vehicle crash outside Miami Northwestern Senior High

MIAMI - A Miami-Dade Schools police officer and a Miami-Dade Sheriff's deputy were injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon outside Miami Northwestern Senior High School, prompting a large emergency response.

The crash occurred at Northwest 10th Avenue and 67th Street, near the school's baseball field, just a few blocks from the main entrance.

The Miami-Dade Schools Police officer's vehicle was visibly damaged and came to rest beneath a tree. The other vehicle also showed heavy damage.

A senior law enforcement source confirms to CBS News Miami that the second vehicle was driven by a member of the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Department's Robbery Intervention Detail.

The Miami-Dade School Police officer injured in the accident has been working for the department for six years, a separate law enforcement source told CBS News Miami.

The injuries suffered by the two officers are not life threatening and both officers are expected to recover, according to a law enforcement source.

School police requested emergency backup and the county RID officer who responded collided with the school police vehicle, the source said.

Emergency crews, including City of Miami Police and Miami Fire Rescue, responded quickly to the scene.

Images from Chopper 4 showed a gurney being brought out to transport at least one person.

CBS News Miami has learned they were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police have not yet released details about what led to the crash and the investigation is ongoing.