Miami-Dade School Board to consider spending limits for members

Miami-Dade School Board to consider spending limits for its members

MIAMI - The Miami-Dade School Board will consider spending limits for its members

It's part of an effort to regain public trust after former vice chair Lubby Navarro was charged for reportedly spending taxpayer dollars on personal expenses.

In addition to banning an increase in spending limits, Superintendent Dr. Jose L. Dotres wants to assign a staff member to review everyone's spending, members would have to save receipts and ask for permission ahead of time.

Currently, School Board members have a spending limit of $6,000 per month. To make sure there is no "perception of impropriety," the board will also consider eliminating the practice of raising that limit, except in emergencies.

Navarro is accused of nearly $100,000 in suspicious purchases, including family vacations to the Dominican Republic and a trip to Las Vegas with her then-boyfriend. When they broke up, she is accused of using district money to purchase fake silicone pregnancy bellies to convince him she was pregnant.

The alleged misuse came to light after Navarro resigned from her post last December 2022.

Instead of reconciling credit card charges, which is required by officials who have the cards, Navarro left the school system, which resulted in the superintendent's chief of staff and chief financial officer examining her credit card purchases.

She has pleaded not guilty to four counts including organized scheme to defraud. Navarro could face up to 55 years in state prison if convicted.