Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami-Dade school board member explains why abortion rights are important, shares her story

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

Miami-Dade school board member explains why abortion rights are important | Facing South Florida
Miami-Dade school board member explains why abortion rights are important | Facing South Florida 13:15

MIAMI — CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede devotes the bulk of this week's program to Florida's six-week abortion ban, which takes effect in a few days. It means that when most women realize they are pregnant, they will likely have missed the opportunity to decide what to do about it.

Jim's first guest is Lucia Baez-Geller. She is a former teacher and current Miami-Dade school board member running for Congress against Republican congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar, representing parts of Miami-Dade County. Baez-Geller shares her story of deciding with her husband and doctor to terminate a pregnancy deemed not viable at around 16 weeks — such a decision will not be possible in Florida after May 1.

Guest: Lucia Baez-Geller/(D) Congressional Candidate

Jim DeFede
jim-defede.jpg

Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."

First published on April 28, 2024 / 12:30 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.