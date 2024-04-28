Miami-Dade school board member explains why abortion rights are important | Facing South Florida MIAMI — CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede devotes the bulk of this week's program to Florida's six-week abortion ban, which takes effect in a few days. It means that when most women realize they are pregnant, they will likely have missed the opportunity to decide what to do about it. Jim's first guest is Lucia Baez-Geller. She is a former teacher and current Miami-Dade school board member running for Congress against Republican congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar, representing parts of Miami-Dade County. Baez-Geller shares her story of deciding with her husband and doctor to terminate a pregnancy deemed not viable at around 16 weeks — such a decision will not be possible in Florida after May 1. Guest: Lucia Baez-Geller/(D) Congressional Candidate