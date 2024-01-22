Miami-Dade public safety chief James Reyes is running for county sheriff

MIAMI - A new contender is jumping into the race for Miami-Dade County Sheriff in 2024.

Miami-Dade County Chief of Public Safety James Reyes announced his candidacy.

Born in Cuba, Reyes's father was once a political prisoner before their family fled the island and found a new home in Hialeah.

Reyes attended and graduated from John G. Dupuis Elementary, Palm Springs Middle, and Hialeah High School, before attending Barry University.

Before becoming the county's public safety director, Reyes was with the Broward Sheriff's Office for 22 years where he "spearheading Broward County's first Real Time Crime Center and the first Research, Development, and Training Center in Broward Sheriff's Office history," according to a campaign statement.

"As your elected sheriff, keeping our streets safe and protecting our community will continue to be my number one priority," said Reyes in the statement.

He joins a growing list of contenders that include Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Sanchez, longtime PBA President John Rivera, former Miami-Dade police Major Ignacio "Iggy" Alvarez, and former federal agent Susan Khoury.



Currently, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava wields the power of sheriff in the county. Miami-Dade is the only county in Florida where the mayor has dual responsibility. In other counties, the sheriff is an independently elected position.

A constitutional amendment required that Miami-Dade elect a sheriff this year. The county has not had an elected sheriff since 1966 when the position was eliminated as a result of a wide-ranging corruption scandal.

The primary election for the post is scheduled for Aug. 20, which will be followed by the general election on Nov. 5, 2024.