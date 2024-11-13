Miami-Dade Police pass out flyers after father killed in hit-and-run

MIAMI-DADE - Police fanned out at an intersection in Northwest Miami-Dade passing out flyers and asking for help in the hit-and-run death of hotel executive Dilio Mena.

Police say the father of two teenagers was struck and killed while crossing Northwest 27th Avenue at 132nd Street at 2:04 a.m. Nov 1.

Detective Michael Tapanes said the driver of the vehicle kept on going northbound without stopping.

"We are looking for a 2012-2014 Honda CRV that is gray or blue in color and the driver continued northbound and did not render aid or call 911," Tapanes said.

He said the vehicle probably has front-end damage and is missing a front grille with the emblem saying "Honda."

"It was pretty reckless that the driver did this," he said. "The family members are distraught. The children do not have a father and it would mean a lot to the family to find the person who did this."

He said Mena may have lived in the area and said it was not clear where the person was going.

Police do not have a description to release of the driver and urge anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $5,000.