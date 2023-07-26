Miami-Dade police Director Freddy Ramirez offered to resign before suicide attempt, mayor says

MIAMI -- Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Wednesday that police Director Freddy Ramirez had offered to resign his job during his conversation with her following a domestic dispute he had been involved in while in Tampa for a law enforcement convention

The conversation with the mayor occurred before Ramirez turned the gun on himself as he was in the car with his wife while on Interstate 75

"I had a very brief conversation with the chief around 8:30 p.m. (and) he was very remorseful," she said during a morning news conference to provide an update about Ramirez and his medical recovery. "I reassured him that we would talk the following morning. He told me he was driving back to Miami at that time and I told him we would talk the next day"

Ramirez, 52, was critically injured after he shot himself Sunday during an apparent suicide attempt while returning from Tampa, authorities said. He had apparently been involved in an argument with his wife at a Tampa hotel in the moments before he turned the gun on himself as they were returning to South Florida.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Florida Highway Patrol are both investigating the incident. No one else was injured during the incident.

"I am glad that we were able to be by his side in this time of darkness (to) provide some light," the mayor said. "We are keeping him and his family and the entire Miami-Dade family in our prayers at this time."

Ramirez was in his car with his wife when he pulled over by the side of the road along Interstate 75 and shot himself, according to two law enforcement sources.

He was taken to Tampa General Hospital where he underwent surgery and was in critical but stable condition, officials said.

Cava said Wednesday that Ramirez is "alert, awake and responsive" in the wake of the shooting.

Ramirez and his wife were in Tampa for the summer meeting of the Florida's Sheriff Association, which began on Sunday at the JW Marriot Hotel. The couple left the welcome reception for the conference at around 6:30 p.m. and went outside the hotel where an argument allegedly ensued.

According to the law enforcement source, a passerby claimed to have seen Ramirez threatening to kill himself.

"A citizen saw him take out his gun and put it in his mouth," the source told CBS Miami.

Deputy Director Afredo "Freddy" Ramirez is the county's new police director. (CBS4)

Ramirez announced two months ago that he would run for sheriff next year as a Democrat.

He was named police director in 2020 under former Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

Levine Cava elevated Ramirez two years later so he could oversee the police department and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue as interim chief of public safety. He was later given the position permanently.