Miami-Dade officials to address ongoing repairs at Miami International Airport

MIAMI - Miami-Dade County officials will be addressing the ongoing repairs to Terminal D at the Miami International Airport where the Skytrain has been out of commission for four months.

A memo was sent out last December by Mayor Daniella Levine Cava citing structural damage to parts of the airport. So, the Skytrain was subsequently shut down on September 15th and travelers have taken notice.

"The train is not working, the move walker is not working, the escalator stairs are not working. Basically, everything that is technical is not working, which is an inconvenience because you have to like walk a really long distance," said Corali Bonnete.

There are only a few options if you must use Terminal D, either you walk or you hop on one of the golf cart trollies or shuttle buses supplied by the airport.

"It's good for me. I get some cardio, but I would imagine it's not as fun for some of the older folks," said Jason Wilson.

People we spoke to say it's time to fix the issue.

"This is a very popular airport. It shouldn't be an inconvenience having things that should be functional, not working," said Bonnete.

Thursday, Miami-Dade officials are planning to address that concern and give updates on the billions of dollars they say have been invested into upgrades at MIA.