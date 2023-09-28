Miami International Airport's Skytrain service suspended. When will it resume?

MIAMI -- Passengers traveling through Miami International Airport may need to allow for more time to reach their gate if they need to use the facility Skytrain, which has been temporarily shut down.

The Skytrain, which helps people move through the main American Airlines Terminal D, has been halted because of concrete damage to the elevated structures that support the train's tracks, airport officials told CBS News Miami.

Officials said the damage to a small section of the train system led to the Skytrain's closure. The Miami Herald obtained a letter from engineers under contract with Miami-Dade County that said three piers show "accelerated deterioration of the concrete."

The skytrain at Miami International Airport derailed. (Source: CBS Miami)

Charles Mentor and Federico Gambineri took a short flight home to Tallahassee, but the walk to their gate was long. They flew out of Gate 55, the last gate in Terminal D.

"We didn't work out today," Mentor said, embracing the terminal walk. "We're going to burn some carbs, we're going to do this thing right."

Airport officials say travelers should allow at least 30 minutes to walk the terminal.

"I could see myself getting on the cart and leaving him behind," Gambineri said.

Airport officials said carts are operating in the terminal and looking for passengers who may need assistance. Passengers can also wave down a trolley.

"I'm glad they're doing something to help the people out that can't walk and what not," another traveler said.

" I'd rather be safe and get my steps in," traveler Maurice Whitlock said.

Less than half "of the passengers inside Concourse D were using the Skytrain" before this latest maintenance issue, according to officials.

Airport officials said they are not sure how long maintenance is going to take and are unsure when the Skytrain will be operational again.