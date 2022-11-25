Watch CBS News
Miami-Dade no-swim advisory boundaries reduced further

MIAMI - After two days of compliant results, the boundaries for the no-swim advisory that was issued on November 21st, due to a wastewater overflow from the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department's Central District Wastewater Treatment Plant, have been further reduced.

Currently, Shrimper's Lagoon remains within the no-swim advisory. Signs will remain posted at this location.

The following locations are no longer within the no-swim advisory: the Virginia Key Beach North Point Park and Outdoor Center. Signage will be removed, and sampling has concluded in these locations.

The county will continue to sample the remaining areas and the advisory will stay in effect until two consecutive days of clear testing occur.

First published on November 25, 2022 / 8:13 AM

