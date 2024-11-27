Miami-Dade name street after civil rights leader Dr. Enid Pinkney

MIAMI - A special honor for South Florida icon and civil rights leader Dr. Enid Pinkney who now has a street named after her.

Last Friday, family, friends and local leaders gathered to honor her life and legacy. The street will serve as a reminder of her impactful contributions to South Florida.

The event was at the historic Hampton House, a space Pinkney took the helm in preserving.

"Enid Pinkney invested her time and efforts in preserving the history of people of color in Miami-Dade County and today we are preserving her legacy by naming a street after her and in honor of all of her efforts," said Miami-Dade County Commissioner Keon Hardemon.

A portion of NW 42 Street between NW 27 Avenue and NW Avenue is now Dr. Enid Curtis Pinkney Street. It's next to the Hampton House in Brownsville. Her family told CBS Miami this was a special moment.

"It means so much because as folks pass the street, and they are seeing her name, it will remind them of how much of an icon she was in this community," said her cousin Kathy Cole.

Pinkney was a champion of cultural preservation, civil rights and community engagement throughout her life. She was a leader who uplifted the community, educated future generations and preserved the stories of the past.

"What she did was she took the time to preserve our history and give it to us and to our grandchildren in the future and I think that's special because it reminds us where we've been and it tells us where we are going," said Hardemon.

As a founding member of several historical organizations and an advocate for the restoration of the Hampton House, her efforts have been instrumental in preserving the rich history of Miami-Dade's African American community.

Pinkney passed away on July 18, 2024, at the age of 92 but her legacy lives on.