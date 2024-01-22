Miami-Dade mulls terminating lease for operators of Miami Seaquarium

MIAMI -- Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has informed the operators of the Miami Seaquarium that her administration is reviewing the operator's lease with an eye toward terminating it, citing ongoing care of animals at the aquatic attraction.

In a letter date Jan. 21, the mayor wrote to Eduardo Albor, president of The Dolphin Company, expressing "deep-seated concerns regarding the quality of care provided to the animals at the Seaquarium."

Miami Seaquarium.

Levine Cava was apparently responding to a Notice of Intent to Confiscate issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture regarding four animals currently housed at the Seaquarium. She said it was "the first time in 30 years that the USDA has taken such a measure with marine animals."

Said Cava in the letter: "This underscores the gravity of the situation and cannot be taken lightly, and the County will take all possible measures in coordination with the USDA to ensure the welfare of the animals at the Seaquarium."

The most recent report by federal regulators cited issues that included: a manatee that was suffering from a skin condition, a sea lion pool that contained excessive bacteria; pools for dolphins that were in bad physical shape; and inadequate ventilation in the penguin enclosure.

Federal regulators in 2022 inspected the operations at the Seaquarium and found that the mammals at the attraction were underfed and underweight, according to the findings in a 10-page report they issued.

The federal officials said in July that dolphins at the park were becoming violent as a result of their conditions at the facility, a 38-acre oceanarium originally founded in 1955 and located on the island of Virginia Key in Biscayne Bay.

The Dolphin Company assumed operations of the park in March 2022 and told CBS News Miami then that any negligence in animal care preceded their arrival.

"When we acquired the Miami Seaquarium, our staff found many of the dolphins overweight," General Manager Patrick Pearson said, previously, adding that his company had corrected issues with the dolphins' diets. "Animal welfare and water quality are at the top of our list," he said.. "They [USDA] examined a period of time, when we were still transitioning. I think if they came here now they would be happy with what they'd see."

After the USDA issued its report, Levine Cava said she was disturbed by the findings.

"Like people across our community, I was deeply disturbed by the findings," she said in 2022.

Beloved whale Lola died in captivity at Miami Seaquarium

In Aug. 2023, Lola, a beloved whale who had been a mainstay at the attraction, died at the Miami-Dade park, sparking national concern in some corners and outrage in others.

At the time, the operators of the park said Toki, who was also known by her Native American name of Tokitae, or "Toki," had been showing "serious signs of discomfort" over the past two days before she died. A necropsy reveal the killer whale died in part from the affects of a renal condition.

In a Facebook post, the Miami Seaquarium said she died from what was believed to be a renal condition.

Lola's death sparked a protest from PETA officials who called on park operators to free other animals that were at the attraction.