Miami-Dade helicopter crash victims identified: Father, daughter aboard chopper that plunged into canal

MIAMI -- Authorities on Thursday identified the father who was killed and the daughter who was hurt when the helicopter they were in plunged into a southwest Miami-Dade canal.

Clement Zanzuri, 71, and Jordadn Ann Zanzuri, 27, were both rushed to Jackson Memorial South Trauma Center following the crash after 1 p.m. Wednesday near 187th Avenue and SW 122nd Street, investigators said.

The man was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital while his daughter was listed in stable condition.

Miami-Dade police said the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash but a final determination was not expected for weeks.