2 hospitalized after Fort Myers helicopter crashes into Southwest Miami-Dade canal

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE — Two people were rescued after a helicopter went down into a Southwest Miami-Dade canal on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 1:08 p.m., over 10 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to reports of a helicopter in a canal near SW 187th Avenue and SW 122nd Street in the Redland. Upon arrival, divers were sent into the canal while Air Rescue South conducted an aerial search of the area.

MDFR told CBS News Miami that two people were taken out of the water and transported by ground units to a local hospital. According to Miami-Dade Police, one of the victims was in serious condition and the other had non-life-threatening injuries.

MDPD also told CBS News Miami that the helicopter originated out of Fort Myers with a destination in Tamiami.